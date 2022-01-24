Clevedon rated as one of the most desirable places to live in the UK

Clevedon has been rated as one of the best places to live in the country.

According to a countryside guide compiled by estate agent Strutt and Parker and magazine Muddy Stilettos, Clevedon is listed in the top 200 most desirable places to live in the UK.

The guide says Clevedon is an 'independently minded, lively little seaside town,' with 'elegant Victorian villas, independent shops and possibly the country's prettiest pier'.

Included in the guide for best places to eat was the family-run Italian restaurant Murrays of Clevedon and the Modern British fare at Puro. The guide applauded North Somerset’s first micropub The Fallen Tree as the best place to drink too.

Also acclaimed was the Curzon, Marine Lake and the 'stylish vintage properties' along the seafront.

What's more, Clevedon Pier was recently named pier of the year for 2021 by the National Piers Society awards for its historic value to the community.

To view more best places to live in Somerset, visit https://dorsetsomerset.muddystilettos.co.uk/best-places-to-live/somerset/.