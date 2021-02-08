News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Nursery school hides time capsule in wall

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 3:20 PM February 8, 2021   
Children at Clevedon Montessori Nursery School

Children at Clevedon Montessori Nursery School, burying their time capsule in the school garden. - Credit: Maureen Burgoyne

Children at Clevedon Montessori Nursery School have created a piece of history for future generations to discover hidden in the school garden 

The youngsters were invited to make their own time capsule after the idea was suggested by the stonemason who was rebuilding one of the school’s boundary walls, and noticed the children’s interest in his work 

School principal, Maureen Burgoyne, said: “The stonemason had the fantastic idea of making a time capsule with the children, that could be placed in the wall before it was finished. 

"The children were taking a keen interest in the building of the wall and after they had filled the capsule with photos, a toy car and toy helicopter, one of the children said 'people can find it in the wall if our wall breaks'.

"It was a lot of fun and supported the children's developing concept of past, present and future, in an engaging way.” 

