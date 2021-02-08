Published: 3:20 PM February 8, 2021

Children at Clevedon Montessori Nursery School have created a piece of history for future generations to discover hidden in the school garden

The youngsters were invited to make their own time capsule after the idea was suggested by the stonemason who was rebuilding one of the school’s boundary walls, and noticed the children’s interest in his work

School principal, Maureen Burgoyne, said: “The stonemason had the fantastic idea of making a time capsule with the children, that could be placed in the wall before it was finished.

"The children were taking a keen interest in the building of the wall and after they had filled the capsule with photos, a toy car and toy helicopter, one of the children said 'people can find it in the wall if our wall breaks'.

"It was a lot of fun and supported the children's developing concept of past, present and future, in an engaging way.”