Clevedon Neighbourhood Watch marks 20th anniversary

Published: 3:00 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 7:30 AM March 11, 2021

Clevedon's Neighbourhood Watch group has marked its 20th anniversary by thanking a local business for its financial support throughout the years.

Veteran and group chairman, David Brockington, of Orme Road, thanked Britannia Windows for their ‘invaluable’ support throughout the years.

David, aged 88, said: “Britannia Window’s annual donations and support has been absolutely invaluable to us. They have also made their boardroom available for our meetings, and helped us with the production of our newsletter.”

David, a former Ghurka Rifles soldier, decided to take an active part in Clevedon’s Neighbourhood Watch campaign in the mid-1980s to help keep the town safe. He has been chairman of the group for 35 years.

The group’s work includes putting up safety information signs and monitoring traffic speeds on busy roads around the town.

Britannia managing director, Hayden Rushton, said: “Supporting local community endeavours is an essential element of the company’s ethos; I wish them all the very best for its next 20 years.”