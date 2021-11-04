News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

International pianist to perform in Clevedon

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 2:00 PM November 4, 2021
Béla Hartmann

Béla Hartmann. - Credit: Mope

An international concert pianist will perform in Clevedon this week.

Clevedon Music Club welcomes international concert pianist Béla Hartmann on November 16 at 7.30pm in the Teignmouth Room at Clevedon Community Centre, in Princes Road.  

He brings an exciting programme of music by Bach and Beethoven, plus a Beethoven/Liszt transcript and a piece by Béla inspired by Brahms.

Béla Hartmann's was the first event that the club had to cancel in the first lockdown in March 2020.

The pandemic defeated four previous attempts to stage this recital but the group aims to succeed this time, although it will be subject to national and local Covid measures, including wearing masks until seated.  

Clevedon Music Club is a not-for-profit organisation, run by volunteers to promote concerts of classical music performed by the country's top professionals.

Admission costs £10 payable at the door by cash or cheque. Phone 01275 875262 or 879099 for essential prior booking and further details.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 firework displays to see in North Somerset
  2. 2 Mud dredging completed at Portishead
  3. 3 Suspension Bridge enjoys lights the night event
  1. 4 PICTURES: 5,000 people fed at eat:Clevedon fest
  2. 5 Dementia care: how a care home can support your loved one 
  3. 6 Thousands of trees to be planted in North Somerset
  4. 7 Bus transformation planned for cheaper fares across area
  5. 8 Clevedon Athletics Club star in latest Gloucester Cross Country League race
  6. 9 Students learn filming techniques from Italian production company
  7. 10 International pianist to perform in Clevedon
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Front of a cream rendered detached bungalow with dormer and integral garage, paved front garden with wall and hedge surround.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Modern and versatile four-bedroom home

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Tickenham Road Action Group said the halt to the JSP hearings is 'good news'. Picture: MARK ATHE

Quarry traffic misery in village are 'accident waiting to happen'

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Stall holders will return to Clevedon on Saturday.

Food festival returning to town this weekend

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
The Chillees by Nick Lee at the Eat:Burnham Festival.

Council announces partnership with food festival

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon