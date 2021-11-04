International pianist to perform in Clevedon

An international concert pianist will perform in Clevedon this week.

Clevedon Music Club welcomes international concert pianist Béla Hartmann on November 16 at 7.30pm in the Teignmouth Room at Clevedon Community Centre, in Princes Road.

He brings an exciting programme of music by Bach and Beethoven, plus a Beethoven/Liszt transcript and a piece by Béla inspired by Brahms.

Béla Hartmann's was the first event that the club had to cancel in the first lockdown in March 2020.

The pandemic defeated four previous attempts to stage this recital but the group aims to succeed this time, although it will be subject to national and local Covid measures, including wearing masks until seated.

Clevedon Music Club is a not-for-profit organisation, run by volunteers to promote concerts of classical music performed by the country's top professionals.

Admission costs £10 payable at the door by cash or cheque. Phone 01275 875262 or 879099 for essential prior booking and further details.