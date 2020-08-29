Clevedon Music Club gets set to return to live performances

Kate Woodman and Nigel Nas will perform a piano duet on September 15. Archant

Clevedon Music Club is starting up its monthly live concerts again this month.

The first performance is set to take place on September 15 with reduced audience numbers to enable social distancing.

Clevedon Music Club spokesman, Andrea Argent, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer much longed-for live professional performances by musicians who have suffered catastrophic loss of income during lockdown, but with a reduced maximum audience number to ensure socially distanced seating, the club will not be able to cover the costs of this term’s events so the organisers would be delighted to hear from any music-friendly organisations or individuals who might be willing to make a donation towards covering the loss, in exchange a warmly worded acknowledgement in the printed programme.”

Bristol pianists Nigel Nash and Kate Woodman will be performing in the community centre, in Princes Road, on September 15 at 7.30pm.

The season will continue on October 20, with a recital by soprano, Charlotte Newstead, followed by a return visit from international concert pianist Béla Hartmann, on November 17, with baritone, Marcus Evans performing on December 8.

All events could be postponed at short notice if tighter measures are brought back, so organisers recommend checking a few days before a concert to see if it is going ahead.

Tickets are £10. Call Andrea Argent on 01275 875262 for details.