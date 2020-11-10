News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Clevedon Music club concert cancellation

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 1:38 PM November 10, 2020    Updated: 7:43 PM November 11, 2020

Clevedon Music Club has cancelled the planned performance of international pianist, Béla Hartmann on Tuesday, at the Community Centre, due to the latest lockdown restrictions requiring the centre to remain closed until December 2.

On behalf of Clevedon Music Club , Andrea Argent, said: “It is with regret that the concert is therefore cancelled, but the club is committed to rescheduling the event in 2021.

“It is hoped that the club’s concert scheduled for December 8 will take place when Portishead-based baritone Marcus Evans will present an attractive programme of songs spanning two centuries from Schubert to The Lion King via Sullivan and Novello.”

Prior booking is essential, call 01275 875262 or 879099 to reserve a place.

An admission fee of £10 will be payable at the door.

