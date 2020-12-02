Clevedon Music Club cancels winter concert

Published: 6:00 PM December 2, 2020

Clevedon Music Club has cancelled its festive event due to coronavirus restrictions.

Clevedon Community Centre will remain closed in early December, putting an end to the music club's plans to host a concert there on Tuesday.

The club is still 'very much alive' and working with the community association to sustain spirits with performances by eager musicians in a Covid-secure venue.

The club would have hosted local baritone, Marcus Evans, accompanied by Nigel Nash, for a programme of songs spanning two centuries from Schubert to the Lion King via Sullivan and Novello.

A club spokesman said: "We send our best wishes to our former members and supporters who have been unable to join us this season, you are all missed.

"It seems that a vaccine will be available early next year for those at greatest risk so we hope to be able to welcome you by the end of the current season for which we are now making plans.

"All being well, the Bochmann Trio will be playing for us at 3pm on January 31 in the Princes Hall, and we aim to welcome Béla Hartmann as well as Marcus Evans and Nigel Nash at some time in Spring 2021."