‘Superstar’ mum makes 500 face masks for community

Picture: Paul Vickers

A Clevedon woman has made more than 500 face masks for her community.

Mandy Vickers, aged 62, has made the masks from clothes, curtains, duvet covers and tea towels and has gifted the face coverings to family, friends and members of the community.

Mandy began the initiative ‘weeks ago’ after she predicted Government advice would change towards wearing face coverings in public spaces.

Mandy’s daughter, Suzanne Vickers, said her mum has even cycled to Yatton from Clevedon to drop off face masks to friends who are self-isolating.

Suzanne said: “My mum has been a superstar throughout the coronavirus crisis. She has posted face masks across the country to anyone who has asked for one all from her own pocket.

“They are lovely quality and mum is saying people can optionally donate to Clevedon FoodBank and my sister and I are really proud of her efforts to help.”