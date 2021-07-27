Clevedon Marine Lake reopens

Published: 2:19 PM July 27, 2021

Clevedon Marine Lake has reopened after it was closed due to high bacteria levels. - Credit: Archant

Clevedon Marine Lake has reopened to the public after it was closed due to high levels of bacteria in its water.

The lake was refilled by high tides on Saturday (July 24) after swimmers were told to stay away on July 21 so it could be drained.

They were allowed to re-enter the lake on Sunday after further water quality checks were completed.

Clevedon Marine Lake emptied. - Credit: Twitter: @ClevedonMarineLake

The chairman of the Marine Lake Enthusiasts Society (MARLENS), which supervises the lake, told the Times that a high volume of visitors coupled with the soaring temperatures was most likely responsible for the bacteria levels.

Joe Norman said: "This was most likely brought about by the high temperatures and a high number of swimmers who would have kicked the lake's surface up - creating the perfect environment for the bacteria to grow."

Mr Norman also confirmed that a ladder would be installed on the marine lake and that its floor had been searched for valuables that visitors may have lost.

For more updates on Clevedon Marine Lake, visit www.clevedonmarinelake.co.uk



