News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

PICTURES: Swimmers brave conditions for New Year dip

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:49 AM January 4, 2022
New Year swimmers.

Many took part in Clevedon Marine Lake's traditional New Year's swim. - Credit: Mark Gilbert

Swimmers flocked to Clevedon Marine Lake on New Year's Day to celebrate the start of 2022.

The official festive swim was cancelled by the MARLENs charity for the second year running due to Covid restrictions.

Despite this, dozens took part in the swim with temperatures keeping relatively mild at around 11C.

The event is often described as a sure-fire way to cure New Year's Eve's hangover and raises money for various selected charities.

Mark Gilbert

Residents enjoying the New Year's swim. - Credit: Mark Gilbert

However, there has been no official event held by the MARLENs since the Covid pandemic began - resulting in substantial losses for the charity which maintains the body of water.

The charity's chairperson, Rowan Clarke told the Times: “The New Year dip is magical and it brings lots of people to the lake who do not swim throughout the year, plus lots of people with hangovers,

 “This increases the chance of a medical emergency, which just isn’t fair to put on the frontline health workers this year.”

Donations can be made to the MARLens by visiting www.clevedonmarinelake.co.uk/donate-now

New Year swimmers.

New Year swimmers. - Credit: Mark Gilbert

New Year swimmers.

New Year swimmers. - Credit: Mark Gilbert

New Year swimmers.

New Year swimmers. - Credit: Mark Gilbert

New Year swimmers.

New Year swimmers. - Credit: Mark Gilbert

New Year swimmers.

New Year swimmers. - Credit: Mark Gilbert

New Year swimmers.

New Year swimmers. - Credit: Mark Gilbert

Mark Gilbert

New Year swimmers - Credit: Mark Gilbert


Most Read

  1. 1 PICTURES: Swimmers brave conditions for New Year dip
  2. 2 NHS consultant named in New Year's Honours list
  3. 3 Clevedon Town defeated by Chippenham Town under-23s in nine-goal thriller
  1. 4 Price's late goal helps Ashton & Backwell United open 2022 with priceless win
  2. 5 Hotel worker among latest candidates for BBC's The Apprentice
  3. 6 Police appeal after woman killed on M32 on New Year's Day
  4. 7 Family's emotional tribute to man killed in Somerset crash
  5. 8 Firefighters tackle new year's kitchen blaze
  6. 9 Refill 'just one bottle' environmental campaign launched
  7. 10 Christmas lights display wins national competition
Marine Lake
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Runners at the start of Clevedon AC's Boxing Day Race.

Running

PICTURES: Clevedon Boxing Day run

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police are urging householders to be on the alert after a number of burglaries in which cash and jewellery were stolen.

Avon and Somerset Police

Police urge households to stay alert after 14 burglaries

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Man (73) fined for being drunk in charge of a vehicle after dropping his wife back to her care home.

Man due in court accused of assaulting police officers in Clevedon

Paul Jones

person
68 High Street in Portishead where a new Mexican restaurant is planned

Neighbours complain about Mexican restaurant plan for Portishead

Paul Jones

person