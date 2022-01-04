PICTURES: Swimmers brave conditions for New Year dip
- Credit: Mark Gilbert
Swimmers flocked to Clevedon Marine Lake on New Year's Day to celebrate the start of 2022.
The official festive swim was cancelled by the MARLENs charity for the second year running due to Covid restrictions.
Despite this, dozens took part in the swim with temperatures keeping relatively mild at around 11C.
The event is often described as a sure-fire way to cure New Year's Eve's hangover and raises money for various selected charities.
However, there has been no official event held by the MARLENs since the Covid pandemic began - resulting in substantial losses for the charity which maintains the body of water.
The charity's chairperson, Rowan Clarke told the Times: “The New Year dip is magical and it brings lots of people to the lake who do not swim throughout the year, plus lots of people with hangovers,
“This increases the chance of a medical emergency, which just isn’t fair to put on the frontline health workers this year.”
Donations can be made to the MARLens by visiting www.clevedonmarinelake.co.uk/donate-now
