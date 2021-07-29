Funding boost set to improve Clevedon Marine Lake and Salthouse Fields

Published: 5:26 PM July 29, 2021

More than £200,000 will be invested by North Somerset Council and community groups for seafront investments. - Credit: Archant

Clevedon's Marine Lake and Salthouse Fields have received a £200,000 funding boost as part of North Somerset Council's Great Lakes project.

The council has fronted £149,000 worth of funding to community groups who manage and maintain the various sites.

The Marine Lake Enthusiasts Society (MARLENS) charity group has received £60,000 to install an Eco-Pod next to the lake which will provide a disabled changing room and toilets, classroom facilities and other community facilities.

It will also build a boat storage facility.

Clevedon Skate Project has received funding to install a container in Salthouse Fields. - Credit: Archant

Elsewhere, Clevedon Skate Project has received £35,000 to provide a shipping container on Salthouse Fields which will be used for storage and host projects.

Clevedon Pilot Gig Club's £20,000 donation will be used to construct a storage building which will house its two wooden heritage gigs, providing a long-term base in the town.

Friends of Clevedon Slipway Group were also handed £20,000 to help restore and protect Clevedon slipway.

Finally, Clevedon Pier and Heritage Trust has received £14,000 to create an all-weather community space at the seaward end of the listed Clevedon Pier.

Portishead Lake Grounds will be improved under the council's Great Lakes project. - Credit: Archant

The council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, Mike Solomon, was pleased to help these seafront initiatives.

Cllr Solomon said: “I am delighted to be able to support these five excellent projects with nearly £150,000 of grants.

“They are providing a variety of improvements to Clevedon seafront, such as improving visitor attractions on the pier, supporting young people on Salthouse Fields with a hub for outreach work, and improving facilities for disabled swimmers at Marine Lake.

"The gig club and Clevedon slipway projects also reflect the seaside nature of the area.”

The authority is looking to invest £700,000 into the Great Lakes project across Weston, Clevedon and Portishead this year.

In Weston, funding has so far been used to desilt its lake and restore it into a swimming site and North Somerset Council will work with Portishead Town Council to its lake into a "regionally renowned park which is attractive, fun, safe and biodiverse."

A consultation is underway on how to improve Portishead's Lake Grounds, closing on Monday. Have your say here www.n-somerset.inconsult.uk/PLG2021/consultationHome