Clevedon Marine lake closed till Friday for water refresh

Swimmers at Clevedon Marine Lake (C) HUW JOHN, CARDIFF 2020

Clevedon Marine Lake will be closed all day today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) this week, as well as early Friday morning, to drain and refresh the water following high usage during half-term.

The lake will fully refill during Friday’s high spring tide at 7.20am – and will be accessible to the public from 9am. The water quality will then be tested on Tuesday after a series of overtopping tides.

Visitors should check, times and heights of high tides before coming to the lake.

The sea overtops the outer wall of Clevedon Marine Lake at the top of high spring tides, refreshing the water in the lake.

At this time the lake becomes part of the Severn Estuary, the seawall is no longer visible, and the lower promenade can completely disappear underwater.

Visitors should not enter the lake during overtops, and allow at least one hour either side of this.

Overtop times can be found at clevedonmarinelake.co.uk