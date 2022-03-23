News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon man to run first marathon for Cancer Research

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:47 PM March 23, 2022
Steve Lambert is running his first half marathon for Cancer Research UK.

A 64-year-old man from Clevedon is to run his first marathon to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Steve Lambert will run the Manchester Marathon next Sunday (April 3) to raise as much money as possible for the charity. 

He is a keen runner and regularly volunteers at Clevedon Park Run most Saturdays, that's if he's not running himself.

Steve has already smashed through his £2,000 target and now wants to see the figure climb to as high as it can get.

It was just a few years ago when Steve first took-up running when he ran the Bristol 10k and half marathon.

Steve Lambert will run his first marathon for Cancer Research UK.

And all his friends and family will travel up to Manchester to cheer him on. 

Steve said if all his training goes well, he'll be looking forward to the marathon with just a little trepidation.

To help with Steve's fundraiser or to view his story, visit the Cancer Research website at www.fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/steveathon.

Charity Fundraiser
Clevedon News

