News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Clevedon enjoys activities as literary festival draws to a close

person

Paul Jones

Published: 6:00 AM June 14, 2022
People enjoyed a range of acts on the community bandstand on Saturday and Sunday

People enjoyed a range of acts on the community bandstand on Saturday and Sunday - Credit: Archant

Clevedon enjoyed a range of activities and entertainment during the town's literary festival over the weekend.

The festival - named More Than Words - came to a close on Sunday (June 12), after a packed programme which ran over four days.

On Saturday and Sunday, crowds gathered at the community bandstand, in Elton Road, to enjoy music and more.

Elsewhere, across the event, authors and artists gave workshops, talks and more, while markets were held and a raft of other events.

"A massive thank you to everyone who came to More Than Words - Clevedon’s Literary Festival June 9 to 12 and to the many people who worked to produce and present the events on the day and during the weeks leading up to the weekend," said a festival spokesperson.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the festival, or about taking part in future, should email clevedonfestival@gmail.com or sign up to the newsletter via clevedonliteraryfestival.uk.

Clevedon News

Don't Miss

Police are keen to trace these people after the incident at Marine Lake in Clevedon

Boy injured after being chased by dog at North Somerset beauty spot

Paul Jones

person
Large white detached building in Portishead, with flat roof amongst trees and rooftops, with Gordano Valley behind.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Stunning, large detached house near Portishead High Street

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
CCTV footage shows Phipps in Bristol

Police issue CCTV as manhunt for missing prisoner continues

Paul Jones

person
Residents enjoyed a barbecue in the rain in Greenhill Close, Nailsea

PICTURES: North Somerset celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Paul Jones

person