Clevedon enjoys activities as literary festival draws to a close

People enjoyed a range of acts on the community bandstand on Saturday and Sunday

Clevedon enjoyed a range of activities and entertainment during the town's literary festival over the weekend.

The festival - named More Than Words - came to a close on Sunday (June 12), after a packed programme which ran over four days.

On Saturday and Sunday, crowds gathered at the community bandstand, in Elton Road, to enjoy music and more.

Elsewhere, across the event, authors and artists gave workshops, talks and more, while markets were held and a raft of other events.

"A massive thank you to everyone who came to More Than Words - Clevedon’s Literary Festival June 9 to 12 and to the many people who worked to produce and present the events on the day and during the weeks leading up to the weekend," said a festival spokesperson.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the festival, or about taking part in future, should email clevedonfestival@gmail.com or sign up to the newsletter via clevedonliteraryfestival.uk.