Dream scheme to help good causes in Clevedon
- Credit: Clevedon Lions Club
Clevedon Lions has launched its Dream Scheme to enable local clubs, societies and good causes to apply for extra funds.
Money collected on the club's Santa flat in December are available to support groups who have a 'dream' project but need some extra funding to help it come true.
The scheme ensures money donated by people across Clevedon at Christmas goes towards projects to benefit the local community.
Clevedon Lions is looking for groups which have already raised funds towards their projects, especially those who have not received an award in previous years, so that they can consider match funding and get projects completed without delay.
Over the past five years, more than 35 organisations have been awarded grants totalling £26,000.
Application forms are available by emailing david.gwynne@clevedonlions.org.uk
The closing date for applications is May 31, when a panel of Lions Club members will assess the requests, announcing the award winners by mid June.
