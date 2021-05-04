News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Dream scheme to help good causes in Clevedon

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:42 PM May 4, 2021   
Clevedon Lions Club presenting cheques to 12 worthy organisations. Picture: Clevedon Lions Club

Clevedon Lions Club presenting cheques to 12 worthy organisations in 2019 through its Dream Scheme. Picture: Clevedon Lions Club - Credit: Clevedon Lions Club

Clevedon Lions has launched its Dream Scheme to enable local clubs, societies and good causes to apply for extra funds.

Money collected on the club's Santa flat in December are available to support groups who have a 'dream' project but need some extra funding to help it come true.

The scheme ensures money donated by people across Clevedon at Christmas goes towards projects to benefit the local community.

Clevedon Lions is looking for groups which have already raised funds towards their projects, especially those who have not received an award in previous years, so that they can consider match funding and get projects completed without delay. 

Over the past five years, more than 35 organisations have been awarded grants totalling £26,000.

Application forms are available by emailing david.gwynne@clevedonlions.org.uk 

The closing date for applications is May 31, when a panel of Lions Club members will assess the requests, announcing the award winners by mid June. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Council concerned over loss of green space in Nailsea
  2. 2 Portishead open season with three-wicket win at Bishopston
  3. 3 Concern at impact of "mutant algorithm" on North Somerset housing
  1. 4 Upgrade to Poets' Walk steps to mark civic society's anniversary
  2. 5 Extinction Rebellion: Retired policeman protests in traffic
  3. 6 Milestone for Portishead residents "in limbo" as cladding replacement approved
  4. 7 Clevedon United youngsters thank Reeds Rains for new kit
  5. 8 Where 20,000 could be built in North Somerset
  6. 9 Charities team up to support children with autism in North Somerset
  7. 10 North Somerset Council urges caution over Bank Holiday weekend
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portishead Pier.

Group launches campaign to reopen Portishead pier

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Neil Tucker, Paul Jenkins and Stuart Henley during the zoom meeting

Impact of Covid-19 on Clevedon CC, Clevedon RFC and Clevedon United

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Rainbow crossing in Brent

North Somerset Council

Rainbow crossings plan to support LGBTQ+ community in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Detached house in High Street, Nailsea, with cream render, white window frames, patio and lawn in front.

Property of the Week

Beautifully-presented five-bedroom home in town centre

Report By Karen Richards

person
Comments powered by Disqus