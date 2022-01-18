Clevedon Lions Dream Scheme has opened to help good causes

A dream scheme run by the Clevedon Lions will help good local causes this year.

Applications have opened for clubs and societies in Clevedon to receive extra funding to continue their work.

The Lions will help support groups seek additional funding to make their 'dream' project come true.

Funds collected on the Lions Santa Float in December will contribute to the scheme. All monies raised at Christmas in the town will only be used for Clevedon people.

A spokesperson for the Lions said: "We are looking for groups who have already raised funds towards their projects, especially those who have not received an award in previous years, so that they can consider match funding and get projects completed without delay."

More than 40 organisations have been awarded grants totalling £30,000, in the past six years.

Application forms are available by contacting david.gwynne@clevedonlions.org.uk.

The closing date for applications is February 13, when a panel of Lions Club members will assess the requests and announce the award winners by mid March.