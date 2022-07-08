Clevedon Lions fundraise for good causes in town

The Clevedon Lions group have donated £500 to good causes in the town.

As part of the dream scheme organised by the lions, the money will be used to purchase cushioned floor mats at both Little Fish Toddlers and The Fridge which are held at Christchurch Clevedon.

The donation has also allowed the group to purchase a new toy kitchen.

Little Fish Toddlers is for children up to four years of age and provides space for the children to learn social skills and develop their communication though song.

The Fridge group also provides 'fun and connection' for seven to 11-year-olds who have missed out on many opportunities over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also gives coaching to support children who are struggling at school.

A spokesperson for Clevedon Lions said: "At a monthly meeting in June, we were visited by Emy Buxton on behalf of Little Fridge Toddlers and The Fridge youth group.

"Emy joined us to thank us for our donation of £500 from our annual dream scheme."