PICTURES: Lions charity surprises Clevedon residents
- Credit: Clevedon Lions
The Clevedon Lions group surprised people with a creative alternative after cancelling its annual harvest social due to rising Covid cases in the area.
The popular event has not been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, this year, members of the Lions group visited Clevedon residents, hand-delivering cream teas for them to enjoy at home.
A group spokesman said: "Clevedon Lions Club made the very difficult decision not to hold the annual harvest social this year.
"It was felt that our elderly residents would feel vulnerable in a crowded hall due to the current situation with Covid cases rising in the area.
"In order not to disappoint, we decided that we would deliver tea to their homes. We delivered 60 cream teas to local residents around Clevedon on October 24."
Goodie bags included a scone, jam, clotted cream, tea bag, cup, chocolate, Clevedon Lions calendar as well as a pen and notebook.
Most Read
- 1 Decision on Portishead Station delayed until next year
- 2 Halloween 2021: What Halloween events are taking place in North Somerset?
- 3 Responses to Portishead Lake Grounds consultation published
- 4 North Somerset Covid case rate at its highest
- 5 Primary school wins a second award for its focus on pupils’ mental wellbeing
- 6 Christmas messages to honour loved ones with Portishead Tree of Light
- 7 Claim for judicial review delays school expansion for vulnerable children
- 8 Estate agents invites children to create Halloween window displays
- 9 Clevedon Marine Lake to be drained
- 10 Ashton & Backwell United bow out of Buildbase FA Vase after Bemerton Heath Harlequins defeat