PICTURES: Lions charity surprises Clevedon residents

Published: 3:30 PM October 25, 2021

Members of the Clevedon Lions surprised residents after cancelling its Annual Harvest Social. - Credit: Clevedon Lions

The Clevedon Lions group surprised people with a creative alternative after cancelling its annual harvest social due to rising Covid cases in the area.

The popular event has not been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, this year, members of the Lions group visited Clevedon residents, hand-delivering cream teas for them to enjoy at home.

Around 60 goodie bags were handed out. - Credit: Clevedon Lions

A group spokesman said: "Clevedon Lions Club made the very difficult decision not to hold the annual harvest social this year.

"It was felt that our elderly residents would feel vulnerable in a crowded hall due to the current situation with Covid cases rising in the area.

"In order not to disappoint, we decided that we would deliver tea to their homes. We delivered 60 cream teas to local residents around Clevedon on October 24."

Clevedon Lions members. - Credit: Clevedon Lions

Goodie bags included a scone, jam, clotted cream, tea bag, cup, chocolate, Clevedon Lions calendar as well as a pen and notebook.