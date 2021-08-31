Clevedon Light Opera Club to perform comeback cabaret

Published: 12:00 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 12:08 PM August 31, 2021

The Clevedon Light Opera Club will perform two comeback cabaret shows in September. Picture taken pre-Covid - Credit: CLOC

An amateur opera group based in North Somerset will host a comeback cabaret performance at the Princes Hall Theatre in Clevedon.

The Clevedon Light Opera Club (CLOC) had postponed and cancelled three performances due to the Covid pandemic.

A spokesman for the club told the Times how excited the group was to be back on stage performing in front of people and how it survived lockdown.

The performances will take place September 9 and 10. Picture taken pre-Covid - Credit: Clevedon Light Opera Club

They said: "Covid has been a hard time for theatre, both professional and amateur.

"As an amateur group, we have tried as best we can to keep our members busy and engaged during these trying periods.

"Our production team has been organising virtual dance workshops, the occasional sing-song plus we have done several read-throughs of highly entertaining shows.

"It has been by no means easy to organise rehearsal schedules and bring together songs but we are pleased that we are now able to perform a concert."

Clevedon Light Opera Club's Comeback Cabaret will be performed at Princes Hall on September 9 and 10.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk/CLOC