News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Clevedon Light Opera Club to perform comeback cabaret

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 12:08 PM August 31, 2021
Clevedon Light Opera Club Princes Hall shows

The Clevedon Light Opera Club will perform two comeback cabaret shows in September. Picture taken pre-Covid - Credit: CLOC

An amateur opera group based in North Somerset will host a comeback cabaret performance at the Princes Hall Theatre in Clevedon.

The Clevedon Light Opera Club (CLOC) had postponed and cancelled three performances due to the Covid pandemic.

A spokesman for the club told the Times how excited the group was to be back on stage performing in front of people and how it survived lockdown.

Clevedon Light Opera Club marks its 70th birthday. Picture: CLOC

The performances will take place September 9 and 10. Picture taken pre-Covid - Credit: Clevedon Light Opera Club

They said: "Covid has been a hard time for theatre, both professional and amateur.

"As an amateur group, we have tried as best we can to keep our members busy and engaged during these trying periods.

"Our production team has been organising virtual dance workshops, the occasional sing-song plus we have done several read-throughs of highly entertaining shows.

"It has been by no means easy to organise rehearsal schedules and bring together songs but we are pleased that we are now able to perform a concert."

Most Read

  1. 1 Portishead cadet, 16, praised for saving woman's life
  2. 2 Car stolen during burglary in Portishead
  3. 3 Clevedon to host Great Big Green Week
  1. 4 Council prepares to support Afghanistan refugees to resettle locally
  2. 5 Sea swimmers protest Hinkley Point C mud dredging near Portishead
  3. 6 Hundreds enjoy community festival in Nailsea
  4. 7 Clevedon Town U18s prepare for FA Youth Cup tie
  5. 8 North Somerset to celebrate carers with awards
  6. 9 Portishead plays host to new arts festival 
  7. 10 Councillor 'dumbfounded' by plans for 5G mast

Clevedon Light Opera Club's Comeback Cabaret will be performed at Princes Hall on September 9 and 10.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk/CLOC

Theatre
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

HSBC close Clevedon branch.

Personal Finance

HSBC defends decision to close Clevedon branch

Carrington Walker

person
Stone two-storey cottage exterior with stone wall, driveway and side extension in St Marys Grove Nailsea

Property of the Week | sponsored

Stunning, extended former quarryman’s cottage

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Jack Fuidge celebrates winning the men's singles at the Clevedon Tournament

A Fuidge family affair at Clevedon Tournament

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
The Edithmead roundabout near Junction 22 of the M5 - Google Maps - 230621 (1)

North Somerset Council

Major road upgrades between the M5 and Bristol Airport proposed

Daniel Mumby

person