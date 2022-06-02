Clevedon Library set for major refurbishments

Clevedon Library is soon to close for three months to allow for renovations. - Credit: Archant

Clevedon Library is set to close for more than three months as it undergoes major refurbishments, later this month.

A community room, fit for holding events and parties, will be added to the premises as well as improvements to accessibility and the building's heating and energy set-up.

The renovations will secure the library's long-term future, according to North Somerset Council's community service executive.

Cllr Mike Solomon said: "This investment in the library secures the building's future at its current site for many years to come.

"It will enable us to develop it as a hub of community activity by making the building more accessible for all and, at the same time, making it more environmentally sustainable, helping to lower our carbon footprint on site."

The building, on Old Church Road, will close on June 18.

While the library building is closed, staff will ensure customers continue to be supplied with books and will be organising library children’s activities in the neighbouring church hall.

A 'call and collect' service, similar to one used during Covid lockdowns, will also be available while the building remains shut to customers.

The council expects the library to reopen during October.

Pre-ordered books and audiobooks will still be available for collection from the annexe on the library grounds (to the left of the front door).

Books won’t be due back until October, but customers can use the returns box to return items.

Library children’s activities, including Storytime, Rhymetime and the Summer Reading Challenge, will take place on Tuesday mornings and Friday afternoons in St John’s Church Hall next door on Hillside Road.

Customers can reserve books online at www.librarieswest.org.uk or request them by contacting the library by phone on 01934 426 020 or email at clevedon.library@n-somerset.gov.uk

When the library reopens, the current opening hours will remain but customers can also apply to use the library for longer with 'Extended Access'. This self-service technology is in use at libraries in both Portishead and Yatton.

