Clevedon football club raising cash for new facilities

Published: 1:22 PM November 17, 2020

Clevedon United JFC have been selected for a new Focus Clubs initiative. - Credit: Johnathan Ramsay

Clevedon United Junior Football Club is one of 75 clubs across the country chosen by sport organisation GiveToLocal as a standard-bearer for fundraising potential.

Grass roots sport has been hit with a second national lockdown. However, the football club believes the new funding opportunities will lead to a brighter future for players.

Volunteer Matt Mills, said: “We are really positive about the potential for substantial and sustainable funding through working with GiveToLocal.

"This, coupled with strategic financial planning by the club, could lead to the dream that is our very own training facility and extra pitches. It’s like a door has been opened to an exciting opportunity for the club.”

GiveToLocal was launched in 2019 and works with more than 55,000 teams across 15 sports.

Its aim is to pump an additional £10million into community sport annually by backing sport, boosting business and building networks.

High profile supporters include former England striker Les Ferdinand, England World Cup winning cricketer Mark Wood and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

GiveToLocal’s Focus Clubs initiative was launched in order to find clubs across the country capable of showcasing sport’s power and positivity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive of GiveToLocal, Neil Gardiner, said: “It’s fantastic to have Clevedon United JFC on board as a Focus Club.

"Their application stood out from the crowd and we feel they can help to encourage more football clubs get on board with GiveToLocal.

"Clevedon United JFC has a track record for playing a key role at the heart of their local community and fundraising is something they already do very well.

"We’re here to take them to the next level by helping them to secure the sustainable funding that can ensure lasting, positive change.

“The next few weeks and months are going to be particularly tough for GiveToLocal clubs across the country as the second lockdown takes hold.

"But as a Focus Club, Clevedon United JFC has the opportunity to point the way when it comes to realising fundraising potential.”