Clevedonian wins competition to name new housing development

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 8:24 AM May 23, 2022
New Clevedon development on Parnell Road named after historian Derek Lilly.

New Clevedon development on Parnell Road named after historian Derek Lilly. - Credit: Archant

A small housing development in Clevedon has been named after a prominent local historian - following a competition to give the scheme a title.

The new row of four semi-detached houses on Parnell Road will be called Lilly Corner, after much-loved Clevedonian and historian Derek Lilly, who spent many years at the Horlicks Dairy near to the site.

A competition was held to name the development, which was won by Clevedon Civic Society member and chair of the history group, Janet Wildgoose.

A Clevedon Civic Society spokesperson said: "We congratulate Janet on winning the competition and feel it is very fitting name.

"Derek’s legacy lives on through his niece Jane Lilly, who has continued to work tirelessly on all aspects of Clevedon history and has become a guru to many seeking out their family history in Clevedon.

"We are sure on completion Lilly Corner, it will provide happy homes for the families that will be living there."

The competition saw Janet win the prize of £100 which she will donate to Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary. 


