Christmas display lands at Clevedon house

Charlie Williams

Charlie Williams

Published: 9:41 AM December 16, 2021
The Christmas display at Brookfield Walk.

The Christmas display at Brookfield Walk. - Credit: Jon Buck

A house in Clevedon has been raising money for Great Western Air Ambulance with their Christmas display.

Jon and Lucy Buck have spent the last year making a model of an air ambulance helicopter to showcase in their garden. 

With the help of friends and family, the pair worked on the model in their garage creating it out of paper-mache. 

Last year, Jon and Lucy raised more than £3,000 for the Grand Appeal with a huge Santa express train. 

The charity say the helicopters receive more than five call-outs a day, each costing around £2,000 to attend.

The couple said: "We would not have been able to do this without the help of our lovely family and friends.

"Paper-macheing the helicopter took rather longer than we ever imagined.

"We're raising money for the air ambulance because we love the charity."

To donate to the Great Western Air Ambulance, visit Jon and Lucy's JustGiving page here.


