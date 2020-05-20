Happy Campanions celebrate VE Day

Happy Companions remember former member Iris through VE Day celebrations. Archant

Clevedon Happy Companions Club remembered their friend Iris Leach, as they celebrated VE Day with afternoon tea paid for with money donated by her family.

Long-standing member Iris, who drove large ambulances during the war, died late last year and her family decided to give the money raised at her funeral to the Happy Companions Club.

Club member, Heather Read, said: “Iris enjoyed the club for many years, and we thought that she would thoroughly approve this money being spent on our VE Day celebrations and so the afternoon tea was paid for with this money.”

Adding a splash of colour, the ladies’ homes were brightened up with decorations made by children from St Nicholas Chantry Primary School and 1st Clevedon West Guides.

Heather added: “It shows how much young people care about people not feeling alone.

“Some of the children are the same age members were on VE Day.”

