Clevedon gym runs more than 800 miles for Ukraine

Crossfit OzBox gym in Clevedon have been rowing and running for the Red Cross Crisis Appeal. - Credit: OzBox

Members from a gym in Clevedon have finished running and rowing 803 miles - equivalent to the distance from Kyiv in Ukraine to Poland's border crossing in Medyka and back - to help fundraise for aid in Ukraine.

Gymgoers from Crossfit OzBox on Tweed Road started rowing on March 28 and finished yesterday (April 3) which will fundraise for the Red Cross Crisis Appeal.

The distance represents the journey that many Ukrainian families will have taken to flee the current crisis.

A target of £1,000 was set and it's now been beat, standing at £1,315, which they hope to double.

Gym member Martha-Kate Butler organised the event, she said: "I wanted to do something to help.

"Seeing people having to leave their homes under such circumstances and not knowing when they might be able return is tragic.

"OzBox is an amazing place with amazing people and I knew we would get stuck into the challenge and help in whatever way we could."

To donate, visit the JustGiving website at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ozbox-kmsforukraine.