Clevedon gym runs more than 800 miles for Ukraine
- Credit: OzBox
Members from a gym in Clevedon have finished running and rowing 803 miles - equivalent to the distance from Kyiv in Ukraine to Poland's border crossing in Medyka and back - to help fundraise for aid in Ukraine.
Gymgoers from Crossfit OzBox on Tweed Road started rowing on March 28 and finished yesterday (April 3) which will fundraise for the Red Cross Crisis Appeal.
The distance represents the journey that many Ukrainian families will have taken to flee the current crisis.
A target of £1,000 was set and it's now been beat, standing at £1,315, which they hope to double.
Gym member Martha-Kate Butler organised the event, she said: "I wanted to do something to help.
"Seeing people having to leave their homes under such circumstances and not knowing when they might be able return is tragic.
"OzBox is an amazing place with amazing people and I knew we would get stuck into the challenge and help in whatever way we could."
Most Read
- 1 Portishead set for two MAJOR consultations
- 2 Brothers Cider has Glastonbury tickets to give away: Here's how
- 3 More protests against plans to build 90 homes in village
- 4 Sainsbury's submits Yatton store planning application
- 5 Have YOUR say in Portishead neighbourhood plan
- 6 Portishead councillor resigns due to 'bizarre' rule
- 7 Weston Flyer service to return
- 8 Hotel helps spark electric car revolution
- 9 Nurse awarded Queen’s Nurse title for diabetes care
- 10 New life on Lions Green - the story of a tree carver
To donate, visit the JustGiving website at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ozbox-kmsforukraine.