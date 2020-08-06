Charity-backing gym wins award for supporting members during lockdown

An independent gym in Clevedon raised £325 for NHS Charities Together as well as receiving an award for the services it offered members during lockdown.

OzBox head coach and owner Sam Osborne and his coaching team were voted to win the Strength in Depth (SID) Spirit of SiD award by his gym members, for going above and beyond, and providing them with a great service during the difficult time.

They also raised funds for charity by selling ‘OzBox Lockdown’ T-Shirts.

CrossFit OzBox is a functional fitness and CrossFit community gym based in Tweed Road.

In order to continue training and keep a sense of unity between them during the lockdown, Sam and the team created and ran daily classes via Zoom, which allowed members to workout in pairs.

Sam also provided members with equipment from the gym to take home for the period of lockdown and offered free basics classes to members and their families and friends.

One gym member said: “Sam’s absolute drive to serve his community was apparent from day one of lockdown and his passion to help people achieve their health and fitness goals kept us going at times when we found it difficult.

“He ensured that we had an ongoing structure that we were accustomed to before lockdown.

“He adapted quickly and continued offering his top-quality coaching services online, and we have all benefited from it enormously.

“His services haven’t just helped keep us fit but mentally strong too, and that counts for a lot.”

Sam said: “We provided all these things for our members because we wanted them to know how much we appreciate their support during this period.

“We never expected to receive an award for doing this.

“Thank you very much to all our members who voted for us. The time in lockdown proved how much of a strong community we are and we are looking forward to all the great things we have planned to come into effect from now on.”

CrossFit OzBox currently runs outside classes for groups of up to five people.

For further information regarding membership, or to find out about joining the gym email staff@crossfitozbox.co.uk.