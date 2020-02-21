Advanced search

Clevedon Rotary collects funds for charity at Bristol City match

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 February 2020

The volunteers collected £550 before the Bristol City and Derby County match

The volunteers collected £550 before the Bristol City and Derby County match

Archant

A Clevedon group has collected hundreds of pounds for a hospice at a football match.

The Yeo Rotary group attended the Bristol City and Derby County match, where generous fans donated £550.

Club members and supporters from the Clevedon Yeo Rotary held the bucket collection before kick-off.

Bristol City, who provided tickets to the volunteers, went on to win 3-1 against the Rams.

Tony Carrington, club president, said: "We are again tremendously grateful to Bristol City for allowing us the opportunity to collect at this game.

"Every single penny will go to the Children's Hospice South West at Wraxhall, a tremendous local facility.

"The volunteers then enjoyed the home win courtesy of complimentary tickets provided by the hosts."

For more information about Clevedon Yeo Rotary, visit www.clevedonyeorotary.org.uk

Most Read

Cabin pair to be evicted from home in woods

Jordan Lawton and Tania Harvey may be evicted from their home in a weeks time.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Road closures due to work on underground cables

T-pylon

School announces new headteacher to start in September

Debbie Isaachsen will becomeThe Downs Prepatory School headteacher in September. Picture: Caroline Lucas

Village pub achieves four-star score after zero rating

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Most Read

Cabin pair to be evicted from home in woods

Jordan Lawton and Tania Harvey may be evicted from their home in a weeks time.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Road closures due to work on underground cables

T-pylon

School announces new headteacher to start in September

Debbie Isaachsen will becomeThe Downs Prepatory School headteacher in September. Picture: Caroline Lucas

Village pub achieves four-star score after zero rating

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Former railway boss and assistant avoid jail time over seven-year string of bogus expense claims

Heffernan and Perry were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Portishead man, 70, set for fundraising walk for hospice

Bill Lloyd. Picture: CHSW

Clevedon Rotary collects funds for charity at Bristol City match

The volunteers collected £550 before the Bristol City and Derby County match

Friends cycle thousands of miles in charity challenge

Emma, Kirsty and Debbie at a spin-athon at Parish Wharf.

Win tickets to The Red Shoes at Bristol Hippodrome in March

Bristol Hippodrome will host The Red Shoes production in March. Picture: New Adventures
Drive 24