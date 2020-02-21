Clevedon Rotary collects funds for charity at Bristol City match
PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 February 2020
Archant
A Clevedon group has collected hundreds of pounds for a hospice at a football match.
The Yeo Rotary group attended the Bristol City and Derby County match, where generous fans donated £550.
Club members and supporters from the Clevedon Yeo Rotary held the bucket collection before kick-off.
Bristol City, who provided tickets to the volunteers, went on to win 3-1 against the Rams.
Tony Carrington, club president, said: "We are again tremendously grateful to Bristol City for allowing us the opportunity to collect at this game.
"Every single penny will go to the Children's Hospice South West at Wraxhall, a tremendous local facility.
"The volunteers then enjoyed the home win courtesy of complimentary tickets provided by the hosts."
For more information about Clevedon Yeo Rotary, visit www.clevedonyeorotary.org.uk