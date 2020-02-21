Clevedon Rotary collects funds for charity at Bristol City match

The volunteers collected £550 before the Bristol City and Derby County match Archant

A Clevedon group has collected hundreds of pounds for a hospice at a football match.

The Yeo Rotary group attended the Bristol City and Derby County match, where generous fans donated £550.

Club members and supporters from the Clevedon Yeo Rotary held the bucket collection before kick-off.

Bristol City, who provided tickets to the volunteers, went on to win 3-1 against the Rams.

Tony Carrington, club president, said: "We are again tremendously grateful to Bristol City for allowing us the opportunity to collect at this game.

"Every single penny will go to the Children's Hospice South West at Wraxhall, a tremendous local facility.

"The volunteers then enjoyed the home win courtesy of complimentary tickets provided by the hosts."

For more information about Clevedon Yeo Rotary, visit www.clevedonyeorotary.org.uk