Clevedon food bank receives large donation from local group

Clevedon Food Bank received a donation from from the Rotary Club. - Credit: Supplied

A food bank in Clevedon was 'delighted' to have received a large cash donation from a local group last week.

Clevedon Yeo Rotary club handed a cheque of £800 to the food bank so they can continue providing vital aid to the community.

The financial boost was described as 'amazing' by members who had been busy organising fundraising efforts to support Clevedon and District Foodbank.

The money will be used to support infrastructure and maintain the food bank's premises.

Club President Bob Sprange, said: "Supporting our local community remains our number one focus, especially during a time of economic crisis.

"Our small, but enthusiastic, group of members worked hard to raise these funds and it is great to see them put to good use.

"Thanks to everyone who supports our efforts and events."

The club has also recently donated £2,200 to the Ukraine appeal to help struggling families flee the war-torn country.