Clevedon to host Great Big Green Week

Published: 12:00 PM August 27, 2021

Clevedon is set to hold a week-long celebration of the town's actions to prevent climate change and champion green initiatives.

The Great Big Green Week kicks off with a market on September 18.

Clevedon Town Council's working party on climate change has organised the events, alongside residents in the town.

Wendy Clegg told the Times: "The Great Big Green Market will take place in Queen's Square from 10am to 4pm.

"Groups, businesses, and special interest groups will be providing green information products and services.

"The stalls include, a no more fossil fuels exhibition from Oxford, an art competition for adults and children, Plastic Free Clevedon, a tree-planting group and the Travel West Roadshow including electric bike trials and Dr Bike mechanic."

A tree planting event in Hazell Close. - Credit: Clevedon Town Council

Local wildlife groups including the Southern Clevedon WI, YMCA, Clevedon Resilience and Sustainable Clevedon will also attend the market.

Mrs Clegg added: "It is a local market for local people. The Great Big Green Week will be an opportunity for us to celebrate together after the difficulties of the past year and look ahead to how we can create a cleaner, greener, healthier world."

Other events include multiple library displays throughout the week, a Grow Your Own Garden Trail on September 19, and a farmer's market on September 25.

Barry Cherokoff says the "time is now" to act on climate change. - Credit: Barry Cherokoff

Clevedon Town Council's vice-chair told the Times that now is the time to act against climate change.

Barry Cherokoff said: "This will be the largest event for climate and nature ever seen in the UK, instigated by the Climate Coalition.

"Thousands of events across the country will celebrate how communities are taking action to tackle climate change and protect green spaces, and encourage others to get involved too.

"We are currently seeing the impacts of extreme weather events caused by climate change on the people and places we love both here in the UK and abroad. The time is now to do everything we can to protect them.

"Our aim is that everyone in Clevedon can see how they can be involved to improve their community and their own lives - there is a multitude of ways that we can all make a positive impact on our own lives, and on those around us."

The Great Big Green Week is running from September 18-26. For more details on the events, log on to greatbiggreenweek.com/events/clevedons-great-big-green-week-2/