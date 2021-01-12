News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon girl's fitness challenge turns cancer research fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 2:30 PM January 12, 2021    Updated: 7:57 AM January 13, 2021
Izzy Wookey

Izzy Wookey, raised £1,299 for cancer research through running challenge. - Credit: Tim Wookey

An eight-year-old girl from Clevedon has raised almost £1,300 for Cancer Research UK with a fundraiser in memory of her brother’s dad. 

Ian Smith

Ian Smith - Credit: Cheryl Wookey

Isabelle Wookey was set a running challenge by her dad, to encourage her to keep active during the Christmas holiday. 

Her half-brother Oliver, lost his dad Ian Smith, to cancer in 2017, aged 57. 

Isabelle said: “It started off as a challenge between my dad and I to keep me active over Christmas, I needed to run 26.2 miles.

"I had raised £85 from family when we posted on Facebook to see if we could raise more money for Cancer Research, I have raised an amazing £1,299. I would like to thank everyone that has donated.” 

Proud mum Cheryl Wookey, said: “We hope she inspires other children to do something, however small, to help others, as during these difficult times it can make you feel so much better being a little active.” 

