Published: 2:30 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 7:57 AM January 13, 2021

An eight-year-old girl from Clevedon has raised almost £1,300 for Cancer Research UK with a fundraiser in memory of her brother’s dad.

Ian Smith - Credit: Cheryl Wookey

Isabelle Wookey was set a running challenge by her dad, to encourage her to keep active during the Christmas holiday.

Her half-brother Oliver, lost his dad Ian Smith, to cancer in 2017, aged 57.

Isabelle said: “It started off as a challenge between my dad and I to keep me active over Christmas, I needed to run 26.2 miles.

"I had raised £85 from family when we posted on Facebook to see if we could raise more money for Cancer Research, I have raised an amazing £1,299. I would like to thank everyone that has donated.”

Proud mum Cheryl Wookey, said: “We hope she inspires other children to do something, however small, to help others, as during these difficult times it can make you feel so much better being a little active.”