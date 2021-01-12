Clevedon girl's fitness challenge turns cancer research fundraiser
- Credit: Tim Wookey
An eight-year-old girl from Clevedon has raised almost £1,300 for Cancer Research UK with a fundraiser in memory of her brother’s dad.
Isabelle Wookey was set a running challenge by her dad, to encourage her to keep active during the Christmas holiday.
Her half-brother Oliver, lost his dad Ian Smith, to cancer in 2017, aged 57.
Isabelle said: “It started off as a challenge between my dad and I to keep me active over Christmas, I needed to run 26.2 miles.
"I had raised £85 from family when we posted on Facebook to see if we could raise more money for Cancer Research, I have raised an amazing £1,299. I would like to thank everyone that has donated.”
Proud mum Cheryl Wookey, said: “We hope she inspires other children to do something, however small, to help others, as during these difficult times it can make you feel so much better being a little active.”
