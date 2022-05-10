Clevedon Men's Shed installs defibrillator in town

Ray Lane stands in front of the new defibrillator installed outside Prince’s Hall, Clevedon. - Credit: Clevedon Men's Shed

After a successful fundraising campaign, a community workshop charity in Clevedon has installed a new defibrillator in town.

Clevedon Men’s Shed started raising funds to have the life-saving equipment installed outside Prince’s Hall during its New Year project which spanned over the course of six weeks.

Members created 37 owl-faced bird boxes using materials donated by Summerlap Weston and Avril’s Fencing Clevedon.

Funding was also provided by many local charities including Clevedon Lions Club, Clevedon Community Book Shop, Yeo Rotary Club and the Monday Club.

Stephen Parsons of Clevedon Electrical carried out the electrical installation at cost for the project.

The defibrillator will be available to people who suffer from a cardiac arrest in the Clevedon Community Centre area, which includes Sunhill Park and Springboard Opportunities nursery.

Manager of Clevedon Minor Injuries Unit, Matt Croughan, performed the unveiling ceremony earlier this week where he spoke of how important the equipment was for the town's residents.