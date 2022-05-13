News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Gardens on view for Clevedon wildlife trail

Charlie Williams

Published: 6:00 AM May 13, 2022
Wildlife spotted in Portishead on Monday. Picture: Jonathan Mock

Wildlife spotted in Portishead on Monday. Picture: Jonathan Mock - Credit: Jonathan Mock

People in Clevedon will get the chance to view seven spectacular gardens later this month for the 'gardening for wildlife' trail. 

On May 22, town's folk will be encouraged to 'value nature' and provide suitable habitats for North Somerset's flora and fauna to flourish. 

Of the seven gardens, three will open from 10.30am to 5pm and the remaining will be available to view from 1pm to 5pm.

They vary in size, content and development, with 30 year mature plots, courtyards, terraces and new development projects.

The aim is to allow people to see some simple ideas on ways to help wildlife in people's homes and gardens.

Organiser Wendy Clegg of the Clevedon emergency working party on climate change, said: "People are now embracing the value of wilder lawns which are returning beautiful botanical results.

"Last year the conversion to wilder lawns saw a record for bee orchids, snake’s-head fritillaries and eyebrights."

It's a free event but refreshments, garden equipment and plant sales may be available at some locations for a charge.

The trail booklets can be picked-up from Clevedon Library.

Here are the addresses of the gardens on display.

  • 42 Dial Hill Road, BS21 7HN.
  • 264 Old Church Road, BS21 7UF.
  • The Glebe, opposite St Andrews Church, BS21 7UF.
  • 8 Glebe Road BS21 6QD
  • 21 Sunnyside Road BS21 7TL  
  • Flat 3, 42 Kenn Road, BS21 6EW
  • Danehurst, 32 Robin Lane, BS21
Gardening
Climate Emergency
Clevedon News

