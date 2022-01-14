News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Dramatic pictures show garage fire that spread to caravan

person

Paul Jones

Published: 10:14 AM January 14, 2022
Clevedon garage and caravan fire

The fire spread from a garage in Clevedon - Credit: Rebecca Chester/Chloe Witcombe-Farr/Clevedon Fire Station

These dramatic pictures show a garage fire in Clevedon that spread to a caravan and affected nearby homes which prompted an emergency response this week.

Fire crews from Clevedon, Avonmouth and Nailsea were sent to the scene at just before 10.50am on Wednesday (January 12).

Now, they have posted these dramatic images on social media, depicting the potential seriousness of the incident.

"With Clevedon covered in a thick fog, our crews tackled a garage fire affecting a caravan and adjacent houses," a spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said. 

"Using 10 )breathing apparatus), the fire was brought under control without spreading."

Pictures, posted by Clevedon Fire Station, were taken by Rebecca Chester and Chloe Witcombe-Farr.

Clevedon garage fire above the clouds

The smoke from the fire was visible for miles around - Credit: Rebecca Chester/Chloe Witcombe-Farr/Clevedon Fire Station

Clevedon garage fire

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Clevedon - Credit: Rebecca Chester/Chloe Witcombe-Farr/Clevedon Fire Station

Clevedon garage fire

The caravan was destroyed by the fire - Credit: Rebecca Chester/Chloe Witcombe-Farr/Clevedon Fire Station


