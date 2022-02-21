Clevedon Flower Show to go ahead this year
- Credit: Archant
Clevedon Flower Show is to go ahead in August after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic.
This years event will mark its 124th show at Salthouse Fields on August 27 to 28 and this years chosen charity will be Children’s Hospice South West.
The last show was held in 2019 which saw the popular event celebrate its 150th year after the first show in 1869.
Its more than just flowers though, with classic cars and a dog display on offer too.
Now, the flower show committee wants to see more volunteers help to organise this years event.
A spokesperson said: "There are a range of classes to enter and all ages from toddlers to senior citizens are eligible.
"They include arts and crafts, flowers, fruits, vegetables, photography, cookery, and drinks.
Most Read
- 1 How Woodspring Women claimed promotion in their first ever season
- 2 IN PICTURES: Storm Eunice causes damage across North Somerset
- 3 Tributes to Congresbury nurse killed in crash tragedy
- 4 Storm Eunice: Recycling collections in North Somerset suspended
- 5 Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with assault
- 6 Former pub could be demolished to make way for homes
- 7 Council could SELL its offices in Clevedon - bringing workers to Weston
- 8 Fabulous family home in sought-after North Somerset village
- 9 Storm Eunice: What is a sting jet?
- 10 Camm scores winner as Clevedon Town blow away Shepton Mallet
"The show is a great family weekend with lots to see and do and we already have a great entertainment programme planned for you.
"If you would like to be part of the team making the show happen please email Chris at chairclevedonflowershow@gmail.com or Sarah at cfs.showsecretary@gmail.com.
"To book a trade stall please email Tim at tradesecretary@gmail.com."