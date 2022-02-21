Clevedon Flower Show to go ahead this year

David Bryant with one of his first prizes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Clevedon Flower Show is to go ahead in August after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

This years event will mark its 124th show at Salthouse Fields on August 27 to 28 and this years chosen charity will be Children’s Hospice South West.

The last show was held in 2019 which saw the popular event celebrate its 150th year after the first show in 1869.

Its more than just flowers though, with classic cars and a dog display on offer too.

Now, the flower show committee wants to see more volunteers help to organise this years event.

A spokesperson said: "There are a range of classes to enter and all ages from toddlers to senior citizens are eligible.

"They include arts and crafts, flowers, fruits, vegetables, photography, cookery, and drinks.

"The show is a great family weekend with lots to see and do and we already have a great entertainment programme planned for you.

"If you would like to be part of the team making the show happen please email Chris at chairclevedonflowershow@gmail.com or Sarah at cfs.showsecretary@gmail.com.

"To book a trade stall please email Tim at tradesecretary@gmail.com."