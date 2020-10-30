Advanced search

Clevedon trainer offers free sessions to encourage active lifestyle

PUBLISHED: 11:51 30 October 2020

Tom Bullimore, Clevedon based personal trainer.

Archant

A Clevedon-based personal trainer is encouraging people to look after their health and fitness as we going into the winter months.

Tom Bullimore, who has worked in the area for eight years, training and promoting outdoor health and fitness, supports North Somerset Council’s active lifestyle approach.

Being self-employed, he has seen his business Bull fitness UK, affected by the pandemic and lockdown, and sees the importance of staying fit and active to maintain wellbeing during these difficult times.

Tom is offering a free introductory session and advice for those looking to get active in the community.

Tom said: “As my own sessions and group sessions have certainly been affected by the pandemic, I still want to get the message across of keeping fit and healthy certainly as winter approaches and we may be tempted to head inside.”

He often organises exercise-based charity events, raising money for Children’s Hospice and Springboard.

