Clevedon fitness instructor offers fress online classes

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 7:47 AM February 9, 2021   
Deborah Welch Fitness home studio

Deborah Welch Fitness home studio - Credit: Deborah Welch

A Clevedon personal trainer is supporting people’s wellbeing via free online fitness sessions throughout February. 

Deborah Welch, aged 51, live streams her daily exercise programme from her home, to help people look after their mental health during lockdown. 

She said: “Looking after your mind and body helps de-stress the system, making you feel generally happier and well within yourself.” 

Although the classes are free, Deborah is asking people to pay a £5 donation, which will be shared between two charities. 

More than 220 people join her live morning classes, and £1,400 has already been collected. Half of the funds will go to Clevedon-based Kubiak Dementia Foundation – run by her neighbour, who organises days out and activities for people with dementia and their carers.  

The group will choose a second charity to receive the remaining money. 

Deborah Welch and Husband Keith

Deborah Welch and Husband Keith - Credit: Deborah Welch

To join Deborah’s classes, or do make a charity donation, contact her on Facebook via Deborah Welch Fitness.  

