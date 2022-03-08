How Clevedon stars in Les Dennis' latest movie - Sideshow

A North Somerset cinema - more used to screening films than appearing in them - has a starring role in a new movie.

The Curzon Community Cinema, in Clevedon, was a location for upcoming comedy thriller, Sideshow, which stars TV legend, Les Dennis.

Dennis plays ageing psychic performer Stuart Pendrick, whose life changes when he is targeted by incompetent robbers Eva and Dom (April Pearson and Nathan Clarke).

Pendrick is not the easy target the pair expect - and a series of thrills and spills ensue.

At the heart of the action is the Curzon, which cinematographer Stephen J Brand said was perfect for Sideshow - if not for the crew.

"(The Curon) was perfect for what we needed visually, but logistically a bit of a nightmare," he said.

"The Curzon is a busy, working cinema, so each time we were there, we would have to rig all the lights from 5am, shoot for a few hours and then remove everything in time for the afternoon screening, which started at 1.30pm."

Les Dennis on stage at The Curzon in Sideshow - Credit: Munro Films

And the traffic of Clevedon itself also proved a bit of a headache for the crew when filming.

Stephen said: "On the very first day, we arrived for a night shoot outside the cinema to film the robbers arriving at the theatre, only to discover that the road was a complete rat run, with constant traffic until at least 9pm.

"Not only that, it was bell-ringing night at the church, 100 yards away."

The town's High Street is also a location in the film, which again provided some unforeseen issues for the crew.

Filming outside the Red Rose Indian restaurant, the film lights proved rather annoyingly illuminating for one household.

"Just as we start to rehearse ... there was a loud banging on the shop window to the right of us," Stephen explained.

"There, in the window, were a man in pants and lady in bra and knickers complaining in colourful terms that our lights were illuminating their bedroom and preventing them from sleeping."

But the crew overcame these obstacles, and more, to finish the film, which is released on March 11 and hits streaming services from March 21.

Follow @sideshowfilm on Twitter and Instagram.

Sideshow is in cinemas from March 11 and streaming services from March 21 - Credit: Munro Films



