News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

PICTURES: Festival of light at Clevedon Marine Lake

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 5:05 PM December 7, 2021
North Somerset Samba

The North Somerset Samba group played music at the event. - Credit: Chris Emmerson

Clevedon's Marine Lake light spectacular went off with a bang on December 4.

The annual light up the lake event sees a parade, music, fire dancing and twinkling lights on the water to fund up-keep of Marine Lake.

Clevedon Marine Lake festival of light

Marlens was collecting at the festival. - Credit: Chris Emmerson

Kick-starting the festival was a lantern procession beginning at the pier, where people enjoyed showing-off their homemade lanterns. Music was performed by North Somerset Samba.

Clevedon Marine Lake festival of light

The Samba group held a parade along the lake. - Credit: Chris Emmerson

Spectators also got to watch swimmers and boats covered in lights take to the water for the nightglow on the lake.

Clevedon Marine Lake festival of light

The event also saw swimmers and boaters take to the water to light up the lake. - Credit: Chris Emmerson

Clevedon Marine Lake festival of light

Boats lit-up the water with LED lights. - Credit: Chris Emmerson

Then families watched in awe at a circus performance from Darklyte Fire Collective, which finished off the night with fire breathers and an LED light show.

Clevedon Marine Lake festival of light

Darklyte Fire Collective was also at the event with a fire display. - Credit: Chris Emmerson

Organising the event was Marlens, a community group set-up to manage Marine Lake.

President, Linda Knott said: "We wanted to spread a little joy at this time of year in particular after such a miserable time with Covid.

Most Read

  1. 1 Here are the new Covid travel rules which begin today
  2. 2 Santa routes for towns this December are revealed
  3. 3 Clevedon School Christmas tree sale raises money for foodbank
  1. 4 Storm Barra expected to bring high winds to South West
  2. 5 PICTURES: Eat Nailsea festive food festival
  3. 6 Fatal collision in Clevedon leaves man in his 70s dead
  4. 7 'I walked into a full-blown argument': Estate agent considering valuation charge for DIVORCING COUPLES
  5. 8 North Somerset schools receive £1,000 memorial donation
  6. 9 'Red herrings' need to be ignored for Portishead Railway scheme
  7. 10 Santa's on a bike 2021 raises more than £4,600

"The bucket collection raised over £1000 which goes towards the maintenance of the lake."

Clevedon Marine Lake festival of light

Marlens held a collection stall at the festival. - Credit: Chris Emmerson

Clevedon Marine Lake festival of light

Collections were made to Marlens. - Credit: Chris Emmerson

Clevedon Marine Lake Festival of light

The LED light procession saw people dress-up covered in lights. - Credit: Chris Emmerson

Clevedon Marine Lake festival of light

Donations helped Marlens maintain the lake. - Credit: Chris Emmerson

Clevedon Marine Lake festival of light

A member of the North Somerset Samba group sports her instrument. - Credit: Chris Emmerson


Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of what Pill station would look like once built. Picture: MetroWest.

House of Commons

House of Commons gives Liam Fox reason for Portishead Rail delay

Carrington Walker

person
Clevedon B&M redevelopment approved aerial picture

Clevedon B&M redevelopment approved, despite hundreds of objections

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Polodango art gallery paul dainter

Art gallery to host 'Clevedon artist of the year'

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The entrance to the Srawberry Line nature trail. Picture: Steve Bridger

Extension to cycling route could be approved next year

Daniel Mumby

Logo Icon