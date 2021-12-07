PICTURES: Festival of light at Clevedon Marine Lake

The North Somerset Samba group played music at the event. - Credit: Chris Emmerson

Clevedon's Marine Lake light spectacular went off with a bang on December 4.

The annual light up the lake event sees a parade, music, fire dancing and twinkling lights on the water to fund up-keep of Marine Lake.

Kick-starting the festival was a lantern procession beginning at the pier, where people enjoyed showing-off their homemade lanterns. Music was performed by North Somerset Samba.

Spectators also got to watch swimmers and boats covered in lights take to the water for the nightglow on the lake.

Then families watched in awe at a circus performance from Darklyte Fire Collective, which finished off the night with fire breathers and an LED light show.

Organising the event was Marlens, a community group set-up to manage Marine Lake.

President, Linda Knott said: "We wanted to spread a little joy at this time of year in particular after such a miserable time with Covid.

"The bucket collection raised over £1000 which goes towards the maintenance of the lake."

