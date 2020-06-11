Advanced search

Clevedon to feature in TV drama on Salisbury novichok poisonings

PUBLISHED: 09:03 11 June 2020

The Salisbury Poisonings is showing on BBC One on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The Salisbury Poisonings is showing on BBC One on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Archant

A drama based on the Novichok poisonings in Salisbury starts this weekend, featuring scenes from North Somerset.

The three-part series, which is showing on BBC One from Sunday to Tuesday, was filmed at a number of locations in North Somerset in November and December last year.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were targeted with the nerve agent in March 2018.

The Salisbury Poisonings focuses on the heroism shown by the local community after it became the site of a national emergency.

Filming took place on Weston Beach – which doubles as Bournemouth Beach in the programme – while Castlewood in Clevedon was used for the Criminal Investigation Department offices.

Viewers will also recognise Brookfield Walk in Clevedon and Azalea Road in Wick St Lawrence, while location units were set up at Worle Parkway and Salthouse Fields car parks.

Writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn interviewed members of the community who were affected by the attack, including the family of Dawn Sturgess who died after being exposed to high levels of the nerve agent.

They also spoke to Charlie Rowley, Dawn’s boyfriend, who almost died from his own exposure to Novichok, and detective sergeant Nick Bailey, who was contaminated at the Skripals’ home and ended up fighting for his life.

The duo said they spent many hours researching people’s accounts of what happened and uncovered multiple stories of courage and of individuals who put themselves at great risk to help others.

Adam and Declan said: “The Salisbury Poisonings is not always an easy watch. It deals with real trauma, experienced by real people, not very long ago.

“So why show it now? Because it is a story of people coming together in remarkable ways, finding strength in family and community.

“It’s a story that reflects the internal reality of an emergency public health response, with all of its critical decisions.

“But perhaps most of all, because it reflects a kind of heroism that we have all come to recognise recently.

“A heroism that is quiet – ordinary even – and that is wrapped up in a simple sense of civic duty that we had wrongly assumed was on the wane, but that really had only been lying dormant. An everyday kind of heroism that nonetheless changes the world.”

The Salisbury Poisonings airs on BBC One on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night at 9pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Measures put in place to reduce amount of rubbish left on seafronts

Rubbish left on Weston beach. Picture: Richard Flew

Village coronavirus support network goes from strength to strength

David Andrews and Andy Crabb of Long Ashton Post Office. Picture: Kate Bolton

North Somerset deaths double in April after pandemic strikes district

Surge in North Somerset deaths as coronavirus devastates West Country.Picture: Getty

Shops gear-up to re-open from next week

Clevedon stores are gearing-up to re-open from Monday. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Measures put in place to reduce amount of rubbish left on seafronts

Rubbish left on Weston beach. Picture: Richard Flew

Village coronavirus support network goes from strength to strength

David Andrews and Andy Crabb of Long Ashton Post Office. Picture: Kate Bolton

North Somerset deaths double in April after pandemic strikes district

Surge in North Somerset deaths as coronavirus devastates West Country.Picture: Getty

Shops gear-up to re-open from next week

Clevedon stores are gearing-up to re-open from Monday. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Quiz time! How good is your sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Clevedon to feature in TV drama on Salisbury novichok poisonings

The Salisbury Poisonings is showing on BBC One on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Weston hospital in phased reopening after coronavirus outbreak

Weston Hospital has begun accepting new patients.

Village coronavirus support network goes from strength to strength

David Andrews and Andy Crabb of Long Ashton Post Office. Picture: Kate Bolton

Hobbies to begin during isolation: Learning a new language

Darren often uses Duolingo to help him master a foreign language.
Drive 24