For everyday this month, a Clevedon family has braved freezing cold water to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Éamon McKiernan and his two eldest children, Aoife aged 11 and Ronan aged nine have joined in with the cold water challenge, where they take a dip in Marine Lake no matter the weather.

This is to raise money for Cancer Research following the death of Éamon's father Matt, who lost his battle with cancer last year.

So far, the family have raised nearly £900 for the charity, smashing their £500 target.

Éamon said: "It’s time to say thank you on behalf of my mother, brother, five sisters and 17 grandchildren for the wonderful work the NHS cancer team, Macmillan and of course Cancer Research did helping my dad."

The family have continued to visit Marine Lake for the rest of the month as the weather got even colder.

To donate to Cancer Research, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/eamons-cold-water-challenge-giving-page.