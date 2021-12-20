News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon 'big bauble hang' is back for a second year

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 8:43 AM December 20, 2021
The Grimstead family is asking people to hang a bauble outside their home for the children's hospice.

The wisteria tree is filling up with baubles. - Credit: Children's Hospice South West

A family in Clevedon has brought back a festive charity fundraiser, for a second year running.

The 'big bauble hang' is an event where people can hang their own baubles on a wisteria tree in exchange for a donation to the Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).

The Grimstead family raised a massive £1,724 last year for the charity and would like to smash their target for 2021.

To hang a bauble visit the family home at 3 Seavale Road, Clevedon. If people can't visit, the family is also offering to hang a bauble in their name.

Lucy Grimstead said: "Last year we had so much fun watching our tree become even more beautiful - so with your help we’d love to get that total even bigger for this year.

"We've also set-up a fundraising page so people can donate to us if they can't make it to our house."

To donate visit Lucy's JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lucy-Grimsted1.

Christmas
Clevedon News

