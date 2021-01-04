Music duo win two awards and are up for another

Published: 7:40 AM January 4, 2021

Luke Wareham and Rachel Mason with their awards. - Credit: Luke Wareham

A musical duo from Clevedon have won two awards and have been nominated for another.

Songwriters Luke Wareham and Rachel Mason have won the Radio Music Awards.

The Radio Music Awards is an annual international event in which hundreds of thousands of songwriters vie for the top spot.

Luke and Rachel were delighted in their first year of entering to win, not one, but two awards, which is ‘extremely rare’.

They were the recipients of best contemporary Christian band and best contemporary Christian song for Shadows.

The same song was also nominated for the Hollywood music in media awards.

The award winners will be announced on January 27 in an online ceremony, due to Covid restrictions.

Luke and Rachel released their first EP Whisper in March this year with the song Whisper making it to number 11 in the UK Christian music charts.

They have a passion for writing songs speaking into everyday life situations and are regularly involved with music at Clevedon Baptist Church and at various events around the UK.