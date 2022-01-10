News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon drone company documents global electric car rally

Charlie Williams

Published: 10:38 AM January 10, 2022
Extreme E rally final in Dorset. 

Extreme E rally final in Dorset. - Credit: DroneSurv

A Clevedon-based drone company has documented an electric car race aimed at highlighting the environmental destruction of the planet. 

The global rally, Extreme E, travels the world to raise environmental awareness. The cars are all electric and charged by hydrogen fuel cells.

Beginning in Saudi Arabia, the five race tour visited countries which have experienced ecological damage such as Greenland and Sardinia, and finished at a Ministry of Defence training ground in Dorset.

Mary Elton student Daniel Wilkinson, age 10, presented the trophy for second place. 

Mary Elton student Daniel Wilkinson, age 10, presented the trophy for second place. - Credit: DroneSurv

DroneSurv, based in Clevedon, uses drone technology to survey and document geographical locations such as quarries.

The company has also worked on a number of projects for film and television including the hit TV series Game Of Thrones.

DroneSurv managing director, Adrian Wilkinson, said the rally leaves behind a ‘legacy programme' in the countries it tours to initiate processes to slow down the environmental losses.

Adrian's son Daniel, age 10, even got the chance to hand the trophy for second place to the former British F1 racer Jenson Button’s team.

