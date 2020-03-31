There With You: Support group launches to help self-isolator in Clevedon, Tickenham and Kenn

Team lead at Clevedon Covid19 Support, Lizzie Harvey. Picture: Clevedon Covid19 Support Clevedon Covid19 Support

A support service has been launched to help vulnerable people self-isolating in Clevedon, Tickenham and Kenn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elvira Piqueras Ricote from Clevedon Community Covid-19 Mutual Group wanted to show Judith her support. Elvira Piqueras Ricote from Clevedon Community Covid-19 Mutual Group wanted to show Judith her support.

Clevedon Covid19 Support aims to deliver essential food items and prescriptions and offer elderly and vulnerable people someone to talk to over the phone during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 15,000 leaflets have been distributed in town to give people a lifeline and the group is seeking volunteers to ‘adopt a road’ to help the cause.

Lizzie Harvey, team lead at Clevedon Covid19 Support, said: “The group was started by Mim Cartwright around a week ago, and we created the website not long after.

“They are around 360 volunteers signed up, and, so far, people have distributed 15,000 leaflets to different roads in Clevedon.

“People in need can get in touch through the website, and we put people in contact with volunteers in their roads who can help them.

“We’re also working with Clevedon Town Council and North Somerset Council to provide a support network for the community.

“If people get in touch with police on 101, we pick those responses for supplies as well.”

The support group has also set up an interactive map online, so people who are self-isolating can check if their road is covered by volunteers in the area.

Lizzie continued: “So far, we’ve had 32 requests for help and volunteers help with anything from picking up people’s shopping, prescriptions, for a chat and walking their dogs if needed.

“We’re advising people to get in contact with your neighbour, even if it’s just to put a slip through their door with your number on it, so people feel like they’re not alone during these challenging times.”

Elvira Piqueras Ricote, founder of Yeolands Drive Area which forms part of Clevedon Covid19 Support, said: “I started delivering leaflets around the area to let people know that there’s help available, as there are a lot of vulnerable people who may need help in Clevedon over the coming months. We’ve got around 40 members in our group, and 20 are really active. Personally, I wanted it to feel like the neighbourhood is helping out, and we have a great community in Clevedon.”

To sign up as a volunteer and to check which roads are covered in your area, visit www.clevedonmutualaid.co.uk







