Clevedon couple celebrate 60 years together
PUBLISHED: 11:20 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 06 October 2020
Archant
A Clevedon couple is holding a two-day celebration to mark their diamond wedding anniversary so they can see all their family members.
Keith and Pauline Webber were planning to take their whole family away to mark the occasion, but due to the Covid-19 restrictions they will hold a number of smaller celebrations in their garden.
Keith, aged 84, and Pauline, aged 81, will be celebrating with their three children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The couple first met at a dancing lesson in Bristol when Pauline broke the heel on her shoe and Keith came to the rescue and mended it.
In the early stages of their romance, Keith was teased by his family who said Pauline was too good for him.
The couple’s daughter, Louise Harris, said “Dad’s family told him that she was too good for him and he has said, if he wasn’t a handy man, he wouldn’t have stood a chance with her. But he proved them wrong, he absolutely adores her and they make a really lovely couple.”
