Clevedon couple celebrates Golden Anniversary

PUBLISHED: 08:00 14 March 2020

A couple from Clevedon have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this month.

Derek and June Comerford got married on March 14, 1970, at St Andrew's Church, in Old Church Road.

Now grandparents of eight, they met 53 years ago at the Walton Park Hotel, in Wellington Terrace, where Derek worked as a chef and June a waitress.

They have lived in Clevedon ever since, with Derek building three houses for them to live in and bring up their three children - Daniel and Adam, who now live in Lympsham and Warwick with their respective families, and Anna, who has recently emigrated to Toronto, Canada, with her family.

To mark the occasion, the family had a lunch at the hotel where the couple met.

June said the secret to a successful, long marriage was 'to have some tolerance of each other's views and love and respect for each other'.

