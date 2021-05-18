Family delighted as Clevedon Cobra given permanent home

Published: 6:00 PM May 18, 2021

Danielle Hill and her family came up with the idea of the Clevedon Cobra to spread positivity during the first lockdown. - Credit: Danielle Hill

A mother has thanked residents for helping her raise enough funds to give the 'Clevedon Cobra', a snake made of hand-painted rocks, a permanent home.

Danielle Hill and her three children placed the first set of stones back in May 2020, near Clevedon Pier, inviting any residents feeling isolated to add their own.

More than 1,500 rocks completed the Clevedon Cobra. - Credit: Danielle Hill

In the following months, Danielle and her children visited the site on their daily exercise route to check on the latest additions before the creation was taken to storage in September.

Ms Hill said: “We wanted to share a bit of cheer with the community at a time when many people were feeling isolated and concerned about what the future might hold.

"More than 1,560 rocks were added to the Clevedon Cobra by the time we collected them which was much more than we ever imagined."

A fundraiser was created to raise £500 to cement the Clevedon Cobra around the town's bandstand, with donations made by Clevedon Town Council, Eco Green Partners, Clevedon Aid, Badger Skips, North Somerset Council and Brunel Engraving.

The Clevedon Cobra was originally placed close to the town's pier. - Credit: Danielle Hill

Danielle told the Times: "It is truly wonderful that it has now been given a permanent home for people to visit for years to come.

"I hope that it will serve as a reminder of everyone’s community spirit and resilience during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Clevedon Town Council expressed its delight at being able to contribute to rehoming the Hill family's creation - and praised the town's community spirit during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The art piece has been cemented around the town's bandstand. - Credit: Danielle Hill

Deputy town clerk, Suzanne Howard said: "Despite families in Clevedon being in isolation for much of 2020, the rocks were to become a symbol of hope and together as a community a lasting tribute of the resilience and unity during times of adversity was created.

"The scheme allowed for residents of all ages to take part in the ‘community spirited’ project and to bring some joy during a difficult time.

"The rocks within the flower bed at the Seafront Bandstand, are a sight to behold. A plaque has also been installed, with an everlasting message from the family who generated the idea for the commemorative sculpture."