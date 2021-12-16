Clevedon group get cash boost ahead of Christmas period

A Clevedon charity has received a cash boost to tackle loneliness in time for Christmas.

The Happy Companions Club in Clevedon has been helping the elderly with loneliness through weekly lunches for 40 years.

To help fund a Christmas lunch this year, the McCarthy Stone Foundation has presented the group with a £250 grant which will also go towards hampers for club members.

Chairman of the club Jenny Johnson, said: "Christmas can often be an isolated time particularly for older people, so it’s vital we help our members feel connected in any way we can.

"It's now more important than ever to offer our support and ensure their Christmas time is a little bit more enjoyable.

"We’re delighted to receive the grant from McCarthy Stone as it will go a long way in helping those who often struggle over the festive period, and we’d like to say a huge thank you to the team for their support."