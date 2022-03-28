Clevedon Civic Society 'bounces back' after Covid

Clevedon Civic Society has said they are looking to 'regroup and rebuild' after a challenging two years caused by the pandemic.

At a general meeting, the group continued their support of the town and pressed-ahead with plans to upgrade Poets Walk steps for its 50th anniversary project.

The society thanked the 'tireless' work of their members to help conserve and protect the environment and local history of Clevedon, even as the pandemic took hold.

The group also celebrated some of its previous work by members including The Lookout on Poets Walk, the Arch at the Entrance to Salthouse Fields and the support to the Gun Battery rebuild undertaken by the Friends of Poets Walk.

A spokesperson for Clevedon Civic Society said: "These projects clearly illustrate the strength of the society and the positive impact these projects have within the town.

"If we needed a wake-up call for the future then being reminded of these achievements of the past is that call.

"If you can support through membership, offer expertise or join a work party you will find yourself involved in a thriving civic society.

"We are all so keenly aware of how important our town is to us after the events of past two years."