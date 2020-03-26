Some churches in Clevedon are staying open for people to find peace

Churches in Clevedon are working together to help people who are self-isolating.

The churches in the town are offering telephone and practical support to the vulnerable, whether they are churchgoers or not.

Some of thechurch buildings are open during the day for people to go and find peace and comfort and the clergy and others in the churches are ready to assist anyone who needs spiritual or more practical help.

All of the Anglican churches, as places of worship, were closed by the ministerial announcement on Monday evening and on Tuesday the bishop asked for them to close for private prayer and for the clergy.

A spokesman for the churches said: “These are early days in this situation, but the churches look forward in hope and faith as the whole community comes together in a spirit of support. As Jesus said, love your neighbour as you would love yourself.

“It has been one of the signs of real hope that the congregations immediately took up the challenge to do their best to comfort and support anyone on their own, the elderly or the anxious.”